After its initial release in 2018 and following 2 years of development, Rogue Amoeba has released version 2.0 of its Farrago soundboard app with over 50 new features. (See our original review by Andy Affleck: “Farrago: A Fun and Useful Soundboard for the Mac,” 6 February 2018.) Farrago 2.0 adds a new Preview option that enables the use of a secondary audio device to test audio without sending it to your main output; lets you search and download audio files from the Freesound database; includes a built-in editor to trim, add fades, and more to sounds in each tile; adds support for Actions (macOS 12 Monterey and later); offers up both GarageBand and Logic Pro musical loops in its search results; enables the use of Elgato Stream Deck hardware to control Farrago directly; and brings support for VoiceOver.

The release also improves volume sliders to be more visually compact, adds useful playback controls to the per-tile contextual menu, includes a digital limiter to keep levels in check when playing multiple tiles, modifies Farrago’s minimum size to better fit on the smallest Mac screens, ensures that waveform highlights are in sync with playback, fixes a bug that caused MIDI commands to fail, and updates the app icon. Farrago is now priced at $49, and owners of version 1 licenses can upgrade to Farrago 2 for $25. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 42.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)