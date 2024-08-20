Share Email



Apple has released Final Cut Pro 10.8.1 with three bug fixes that could prove seriously annoying. Most notably, the update fixes a problem that could cause Final Cut Pro to stop responding when three-finger gestures were used on the trackpad. It also addresses an issue that prevented audio playback when stepping through timeline clips with the left and right arrow keys and resolves a bug that could cause some MTS files to play back without audio. ($299.99 new, free update 5.07 GB, release notes, macOS 13.5+)