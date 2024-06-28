Share Email



Apple has released updates for its three professional video apps: Final Cut Pro 10.8, Compressor 4.8, and Motion 5.8. Final Cut Pro and Motion add the new machine learning-powered Enhance Light and Color effect for automatically improving the color, color balance, contrast, and brightness of video or still images. Final Cut Pro adds Smooth Slo-Mo for creating slow-motion visuals with an AI-enhanced algorithm on Mac models with Apple silicon; now enables you to drag effects from the inspector to other clips in the timeline or viewer; allows you to search in the timeline index by reel, scene, camera angle, camera name, custom metadata, or effect name; resolves an issue where captions would sometimes flicker when timeline scrolling is enabled; and adds support for sharing 8K ProRes MXF files.

Compressor 4.8 enables you to preview left or right eye angles of spatial video shot on Apple Vision Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, lets you create video or image sequences from the left or right eye of spatial video for stereoscopic workflows in other applications, and resolves an issue where This Computer could not be deselected when setting up a group of shared computers.

Motion 5.8 improves stability when exporting a movie with an applied Analyze Motion behavior, switching between the Filters and Properties Inspectors in a project, and analyzing in reverse using Point mode tracking in the Analyze Motion behavior. It also fixes a hang related to using a third-party FxPlug plug-in and resolves an issue with the Keyer filter incorrectly rendering when Color Processing is set to Automatic in the Project Properties Inspector. (Free updates. All three apps now require macOS 13.5 Ventura or later. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 5.07 GB, release notes, macOS 13.5+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 81.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13.5+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.23 GB, release notes, macOS 13.5+)