Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has issued Fission 2.8.7 with bug fixes for the audio editor. The update resolves an issue introduced in version 2.8.6 that could cause lagginess or beachballing when zooming in and out of certain files, restores the upper timeline ruler (also lost in the previous version), ensures the background of the right-side Inspector no longer covers part of the waveform display, and returns the ability to click the scrollbar to horizontally scroll in a file’s timeline. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)