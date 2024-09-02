Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fission 2.8.7

Rogue Amoeba has issued Fission 2.8.7 with bug fixes for the audio editor. The update resolves an issue introduced in version 2.8.6 that could cause lagginess or beachballing when zooming in and out of certain files, restores the upper timeline ruler (also lost in the previous version), ensures the background of the right-side Inspector no longer covers part of the waveform display, and returns the ability to click the scrollbar to horizontally scroll in a file’s timeline. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Fission 2.8.7

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum