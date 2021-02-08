Homebrew 3.0

Share Facebook

Homebrew has released version 3.0 of its command-line package manager, previously recommended by Josh Centers in several TidBITS articles (including “Downloading YouTube Videos in macOS,” 18 July 2019). The update now officially supports installations in /opt/homebrew on M1-based Macs, command usage text is automatically generated (so will be kept-up-to-date), adds the new HOMEBREW_BOOTSNAP environment variable to allow use of the Bootsnap gem to speed up repeated brew calls, adds the new brew completions command to opt-in to completions provided by third-party taps, and fixes a bug where brew update could be run every time. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.14+)