Houdah Software has issued HoudahGeo 6.2, adding support for macOS 12 Monterey and Adobe Lightroom Classic 11 (see “Lightroom Classic 11,” 30 October 2021). The photo geotagging app is also updated to use the latest version of Apple’s Maps and improves responsiveness when clicking track logs in both Apple and Mapbox maps. Once you select a location on a track, you can assign it to photos or use it to match camera clock settings to the track for automatic geocoding. ($39 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 27.2 MB, release notes, 10.14+)