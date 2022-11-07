HoudahGeo 6.3.3

Share Email

At the end of October, Houdah Software released HoudahGeo 6.3.1 with support for macOS 13 Ventura and fixes for a rare crash and a bug related to compressed RAW files. The company subsequently released version 6.3.2 to address a problem with logging in with an account other than the one that installed the application and version 6.3.3 to add support for Adobe Lightroom Classic 12. ($39 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 27.3 MB, release notes, 10.14+)