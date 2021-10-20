Share Facebook

Apple has released iMovie 10.3 with improvements for the new Cinematic mode feature available on the recently released iPhone 13 models (see “iPhone 13 Brings Evolutionary Improvements: A15 Bionic Chip, Improved Cameras, and Better Displays,” 14 September 2021). The update enables you to edit videos recorded on iPhone 13 in Cinematic mode (requires macOS 12 Monterey). Use the Cinematic control in the inspector to modify the intensity of the depth effect, choose to focus on faces or other objects by selecting them in the viewer, and view and delete focus points in the video timeline. iMovie 10.3 also improves performance and efficiency with optimizations for the new MacBook Pros powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.4 GB, macOS 11.5.1+)