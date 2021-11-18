Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Keyboard Maestro 10.0.1

Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 10.0.1, a maintenance update for the popular automation and clipboard utility following its recent major upgrade (see “Keyboard Maestro 10.0,” 11 November 2021). The release resolves a couple of crashes (if the Cochin Italic font is missing or disabled, or when recording actions), changes the editor Get mouse location to include a delay to allow window selection, resolves an issue with Command-Option-Numbers hiding but not closing the Clipboard History Switcher, adds configurable Favorite Actions, adds support for Control-up/down arrow in action lists, and adds a Paste by Name action to provide Spotlight-like searching of clipboard history. Upgrades from previous versions cost $25, or $18 for version 9 owners upgrading before 15 December 2021. Those who have purchased since 1 March 2021 will receive a free upgrade. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, 34.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Keyboard Maestro 10.0.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum