Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 10.0.1, a maintenance update for the popular automation and clipboard utility following its recent major upgrade (see “Keyboard Maestro 10.0,” 11 November 2021). The release resolves a couple of crashes (if the Cochin Italic font is missing or disabled, or when recording actions), changes the editor Get mouse location to include a delay to allow window selection, resolves an issue with Command-Option-Numbers hiding but not closing the Clipboard History Switcher, adds configurable Favorite Actions, adds support for Control-up/down arrow in action lists, and adds a Paste by Name action to provide Spotlight-like searching of clipboard history. Upgrades from previous versions cost $25, or $18 for version 9 owners upgrading before 15 December 2021. Those who have purchased since 1 March 2021 will receive a free upgrade. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, 34.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)