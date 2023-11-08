Share Email



Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has released Keyboard Maestro 11.0.1 with a few bug fixes following the automation and clipboard utility’s recent major upgrade (see “Keyboard Maestro 11,” 27 October 2023). The update now requests Calendar permission when using the Create Calendar Event action, resolves a bug with Press a Button and other actions when they fail but don’t abort the macro, addresses a possible issue with some Wireless Network trigger names, resolves an issue with the macro group Toggle window stealing focus in macOS 14 Sonoma, mitigates a bug with corrupted 1Password bookmarks causing a crash, and repairs some issues with the Select Menu by Name action. The upgrade is free for those who purchased Keyboard Maestro from Stairways Software on or after 1 March 2023. Through 15 December 2023, owners of a previous license purchased before 1 March 2023 can upgrade to version 11 for $18 (after which the price rises to $25). ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $25 upgrade, 37.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)