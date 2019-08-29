Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Keyboard Maestro 9.0.1

Peter Lewis of Stairways Software has issued Keyboard Maestro 9.0.1, a maintenance release that follows the recent major upgrade to the automation and clipboard utility (see “Keyboard Maestro 9.0,” 14 August 2019). The update improves support for applications without bundle IDs, resolves a couple of Dark mode-related issues, fixes a crash referencing named clipboards that did not exist, logs the triggering of quick macros, and ensures the Conflict palette will once again dismiss “for one action” palettes. ($36 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, $25 upgrade, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Keyboard Maestro 9.0.1

