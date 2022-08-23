Skip to content
Josh Centers

Keyboard Switcheroo 1.2

Overdesigned has released Keyboard Switcheroo 1.2, updating the alternative keyboard input picker (see “Bringing Back Keyboard Flags in macOS 12.4 Monterey,” 2 July 2022). The new version adds a floating window mode that takes the keyboard flag display out of your menu bar in case it’s overcrowded or you’re working in fullscreen mode with the menu bar hidden. The update also adds Shortcuts support and makes it easier to override the system keyboard shortcuts for the Emoji picker and Select Next / Select Previous. ($1.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, macOS 12.3+)

Comments About Keyboard Switcheroo 1.2

