Adobe has issued Lightroom Classic 13.4, updating the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing app with support for new cameras and lenses (including the front and back cameras of the recently released iPad Air and iPad Pro). The release fixes a bug that prevented lens blur from being applied on all images when using Auto-Sync Settings, resolves a sync issue with deleted GPS coordinates, rectifies a problem with tone curve settings not carrying over after applying a preset, and addresses incorrect display of the comments icon. ($9.99/$19.99/$59.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 12+)