Agen Schmitz No comments

Little Snitch 6.0.1

Objective Development has released Little Snitch 6.0.1, a maintenance update following its recent major upgrade. The network traffic management utility now enables you to turn off DNS encryption completely in specific profiles, adds precedence to IP address-based blocklists over all DNS/name-based rules, adds an option to choose if local network traffic should be included in status menu traffic rates and graphs, improves searching for rules via the search field, enhances feedback when a blocklist update fails, fixes textual search for internationalized domain names in blocklists, resolves an issue that prevents the summary statistics in the inspector of Network Monitor from updating, and adds missing German localizations. ($59 new, $39 upgrade from previous licenses, free update, 36.1 MB, release notes, macOS 14+)

