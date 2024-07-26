Share Email



Objective Development has released Little Snitch 6.0.3 with improvements and bug fixes for the network traffic management utility. The update increases the precedence of blocklists so they can block connections that would otherwise be allowed by Any Process/Domain rules, makes it easier to debug DNS encryption problems, adds a Troubleshooting menu to the Help menu when it’s opened with the Option key held down, always attempts to reconnect to the server when an error occurs in the connection to an encrypted DNS server, fixes a bug that prevented DNS encryption settings from being restored after importing a backup, and resolves a crash in the Network Monitor when right-clicking on Incoming Connections. Existing customers with a valid license for version 5 can now get a free, fully featured 30-day trial, while unlicensed users can still run Little Snitch in demo mode (with the network filter turned off after 3 hours). ($59 new, $39 upgrade from previous licenses, free update, 36.4 MB, release notes, macOS 14+)