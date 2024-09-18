Little Snitch 6.1.1

Share Email



Objective Development has released Little Snitch 6.1 with added support for macOS 15 Sequoia, improved customization of the menu bar, and enhanced Internet Access Policy support. The network traffic management utility enables you to customize the appearance of the menu bar status icon and turn off the flashing indication when a connection is blocked, indicates the availability of an Internet Access Policy for a particular app or connection by an icon in the connection and rule lists, now ensures that blocklists always have the highest precedence over all other rules, improves focus when selecting a recently denied connection from the status menu or an app from the Recent Network Activity, improves the appearance of pressed Allow/Deny buttons in the connection alert, fixes a bug that prevented changes to a rule’s priority from being applied to the network filter, and resolves a potential crash when selecting an entry in the filter sidebar. A quick 6.1.1 update fixed a problem introduced in 6.1 that caused DNS lookups to leave the computer unencrypted even when DNS encryption had been turned on. ($59 new, free update, 27.4 MB, release notes, macOS 14+)