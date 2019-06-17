Share Facebook

Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.4.5, optimizing performance for the upcoming Mac Pro with support for up to 56 threads (see “New Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR Offer Power for a (High) Price,” 3 June 2019). The professional audio app also increases the number of tracks and channels (up to 1000 stereo audio channel strips, software instrument channel strips, auxiliary channel strips, and external MIDI tracks, plus 12 sends per channel strip), updates the DeEsser 2 plug-in with more options for reducing sibilance on audio tracks, enables the Loop Browser to filter by loop type and allows drag-and-drop of multiple loops into your project, resolves some crashes, and improves responsiveness of the Mixer and Event List when working with large sessions. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.5 GB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)