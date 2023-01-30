Lunar 5.9.5

Share Email

Alin Panaitiu released version 5.9.5 of Lunar with added support for the new M2-series MacBook Pro models (see “New Mac mini and MacBook Pro Models Powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max,” 18 January 2023). The display brightness control utility supports DDC (Display Data Channel) on both Thunderbolt and HDMI connections for the M2 Pro/M2 Max models, adds new Disconnect Screen and Reconnect Screen actions in Shortcuts, provides a new Set Screen as Main shortcut, improves the arrangements/layouts in Shortcuts when the main display is not the built-in display, and adds a way to disable sensor checking on the network. ($23 new, free update, 21.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)