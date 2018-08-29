macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 for MacBook Pro (2018)

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 for the 2018 MacBook Pro models with T2 chips and a Touch Bar. Apple pushed out the first High Sierra Supplemental Update for MacBook Pro in July 2018 to fix the thermal management system (see “Apple Addresses MacBook Pro Thermal Throttling,” 24 July 2018). The release notes offer no clues beyond the cryptic improvement of stability and reliability. This supplemental update is available via Software Update or via direct download from Apple’s Support Downloads Web site. (Free, 1.3 GB, macOS 10.13.6+)