macOS Monterey 12.6.5 and Big Sur 11.7.6

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.6.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 to patch a security vulnerability that could allow arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges (for additional speculation, see “iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 Address Serious Security Vulnerabilities, Fix Bugs,” 7 April 2023). This vulnerability is being exploited in the wild, so we recommend updating immediately. If you notice any problems, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)