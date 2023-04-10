macOS Monterey 12.6.5 and Big Sur 11.7.6
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.6.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 to patch a security vulnerability that could allow arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges (for additional speculation, see “iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 Address Serious Security Vulnerabilities, Fix Bugs,” 7 April 2023). This vulnerability is being exploited in the wild, so we recommend updating immediately. If you notice any problems, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)
FWIW, Monterey 12.6.5 hasn’t blown up anything here (yet… ;-)
I updated my iMac from macOS Monterey 12.6.4 to macOS Monterey 12.6.5 late this afternoon.
And, now Mail suddenly quits at seemingly random intervals. I have sent 3 or 4 of those automatic reports to Apple already.
Mail was not behaving well under previous OSs, but this is terrible.
Gil M.
my system: iMac, 2017, Retina 5K, 27-inch, 3.5 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM
No 12.6.5 Mail issues here, but believe me, if you look at my postings elsewhere here, “I feel your pain.”
Sorry, I have no help. Maybe the “Mailbox / Rebuild” menu item?
“1. In the Mail app on your Mac, select a mailbox in the sidebar.
2. Choose Mailbox > Rebuild.”
I would guess rebuilding the Inbox first?
No Mail issues whatsoever after the update. Similar setup with same iMac, a bit faster and more RAM.
Have also applied same update to my Big Sur partition. Will let you know if I have any Mail issues there after it runs for awhile.
I was running around doing things, so I only checked in sporadically. It took a long time and tried pressing random keys, but my 2018 MacMini running Monterey 12.6.4 never woke from sleep to show progress. After a while, I tried to look at its screen from my MacbookAir running 12.6.4 and saw what looked like the start-up screen on the Mini, so I went back to see if it had woken up. It hadn’t, and after a few minutes of trying to wake up the Mini and I concluded it was frozen. It successfully restarted after I forced a restart and so far so good. But it’s disturbing to have an upgrade end with a freeze.
