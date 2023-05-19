macOS Monterey 12.6.6 and Big Sur 11.7.7

Share Email

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.6.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.7 to patch 27 and 25 security vulnerabilities, respectively. None need to be addressed urgently, but we still recommend updating alongside the crucial Safari 16.5, which addresses additional WebKit vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild. If you notice any problems, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)