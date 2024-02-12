Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Mactracker 7.12.14

Ian Page has issued Mactracker 7.12.14 with detailed information about recent major Apple hardware updates and releases, including the Apple Vision Pro, visionOS 1, and the Macintosh Numeric Keypad from 1984. It also updates the Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. (Free from the Mactracker website or the Mac App Store, 214.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Mactracker 7.12.14

Notable Replies

  1. I use MacTracker to document the Mac’s I have owned and given to other family members, nieces and nephews for their use and their children. Keep my current Mac’s info there also as well as friends whom I helped choose which Mac they were going to buy. Helps me when the cycle comes around with them wanting to buy a newer Mac to know what they’ve been using in the intervening years.
    :+1:

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants

Avatar for agen Avatar for ozarkcanoer