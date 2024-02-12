Share Email



Ian Page has issued Mactracker 7.12.14 with detailed information about recent major Apple hardware updates and releases, including the Apple Vision Pro, visionOS 1, and the Macintosh Numeric Keypad from 1984. It also updates the Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. (Free from the Mactracker website or the Mac App Store, 214.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)