Mactracker 7.12.14
Ian Page has issued Mactracker 7.12.14 with detailed information about recent major Apple hardware updates and releases, including the Apple Vision Pro, visionOS 1, and the Macintosh Numeric Keypad from 1984. It also updates the Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. (Free from the Mactracker website or the Mac App Store, 214.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)
I use MacTracker to document the Mac’s I have owned and given to other family members, nieces and nephews for their use and their children. Keep my current Mac’s info there also as well as friends whom I helped choose which Mac they were going to buy. Helps me when the cycle comes around with them wanting to buy a newer Mac to know what they’ve been using in the intervening years.
