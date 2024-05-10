Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Mactracker 7.12.15

Ian Page has issued Mactracker 7.12.15 with entries for the recently released MacBook Air models and more details about the latest operating system releases. It also provides details for additional legacy Apple products, including the 410 Color Plotter, DuoDisk, AppleCD SC and AppleCD SC Plus, and iPad Keyboard Dock. The update also adds Metal performance scores for iOS devices and Apple silicon-based Macs, Maximum Battery Cycles for iPhone models, and ROM size for Classic Macintosh and PowerBook models. (Free from the Mactracker website or the Mac App Store, 216.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

  1. Nice. I never noticed this app before, but just downloaded it. Thanks.

