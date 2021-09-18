Mellel 5.0.8

Share Facebook

Mellel has released version 5.0.8 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, adding support for communicating with the recently upgraded Bookends 14. The update also addresses a problem that caused list numbering not to be reset to 1 automatically, adds support for hyperlinks in bibliographies, fixes a bug that caused Auto-Title format elements to be doubled, brings support for MathMagic-style baseline information in PDF images, resolves a hang caused by handling very tall inline images inside footnotes/endnotes, and resolves an issue where backup files would not be created in the backup folder when “Save as packages” preferences option was selected. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update from version 5.0.x, 92 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)