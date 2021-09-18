Mellel 5.0.8
Mellel has released version 5.0.8 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, adding support for communicating with the recently upgraded Bookends 14. The update also addresses a problem that caused list numbering not to be reset to 1 automatically, adds support for hyperlinks in bibliographies, fixes a bug that caused Auto-Title format elements to be doubled, brings support for MathMagic-style baseline information in PDF images, resolves a hang caused by handling very tall inline images inside footnotes/endnotes, and resolves an issue where backup files would not be created in the backup folder when “Save as packages” preferences option was selected. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update from version 5.0.x, 92 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)
