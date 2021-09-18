Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mellel 5.0.8

Mellel has released version 5.0.8 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, adding support for communicating with the recently upgraded Bookends 14. The update also addresses a problem that caused list numbering not to be reset to 1 automatically, adds support for hyperlinks in bibliographies, fixes a bug that caused Auto-Title format elements to be doubled, brings support for MathMagic-style baseline information in PDF images, resolves a hang caused by handling very tall inline images inside footnotes/endnotes, and resolves an issue where backup files would not be created in the backup folder when “Save as packages” preferences option was selected. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update from version 5.0.x, 92 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Mellel 5.0.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum