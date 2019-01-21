Microsoft Office for Mac 16.21
Microsoft has released version 16.21 of Office for Mac with added support for the Continuity Camera feature in macOS 10.14 Mojave in Word, enabling you to insert a photo from your iOS device into your document (for more on Continuity Camera, see “How to Take Photos and Scan Documents with Continuity Camera in Mojave,” 27 September 2018). Excel gains a built-in reply box for cell-based comments, and Powerpoint now enables you to print presentations with slide numbers. All Office apps (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook) also enable you to apply sensitivity labels to documents and messages to keep them compliant with your organization’s information protection policies. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)
