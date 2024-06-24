Microsoft Office for Mac 16.86.1

Share Email



Microsoft released version 16.86 of Office for Mac with improvements for Outlook. It now displays the message size (for IMAP, POP, and On My Computer messages), enables you to share specific folders with folder-level permissions, allows you to reorder folders using drag-and-drop, lets you add recipients of your email messages to the Safe Senders List to prevent messages from being moved to the Junk E-mail folder, and enables you to customize Outlook’s appearance with image themes that adapt to Dark and Light modes (see Settings > General). Microsoft followed this up with version 16.86.1 to resolve situations where the Report Phishing option was unavailable and fix a bug that could prevent multi-day events from showing up correctly on the calendar grid. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 12+)