Microsoft Office for Mac 16.86.1
Microsoft released version 16.86 of Office for Mac with improvements for Outlook. It now displays the message size (for IMAP, POP, and On My Computer messages), enables you to share specific folders with folder-level permissions, allows you to reorder folders using drag-and-drop, lets you add recipients of your email messages to the Safe Senders List to prevent messages from being moved to the Junk E-mail folder, and enables you to customize Outlook’s appearance with image themes that adapt to Dark and Light modes (see Settings > General). Microsoft followed this up with version 16.86.1 to resolve situations where the Report Phishing option was unavailable and fix a bug that could prevent multi-day events from showing up correctly on the calendar grid. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 12+)
Frankly, given the cost and mediocre support of Microsoft, I switched to the open software app, LibreOffice years ago, which is free and supported by donation. It runs fine on Mac and Windows, contains a drawing, and math formula tool as well, along with most all the other features of Office It also includes a database which is extra cost (Access) from Microsoft. It additionally imports and exports Microsoft formats and is very popular in Europe. Templates are also free. The only things I am aware of that are missing are Outlook, OneNote and ToDo which are free from Microsoft without Office.
