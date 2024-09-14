Microsoft Office for Mac 16.89

Share Email



Microsoft has released version 16.89 of Office for Mac, providing keyboard control of the ribbon in all the Office apps. This new feature enables you to press the Option key to display KeyTips on the ribbon, which can then be navigated via the keyboard (first, turn on the Keyboard Navigation switch in System Settings > Keyboard). Outlook resolves an issue where “Resume editing” didn’t work as expected for canceled scheduled send messages; fixes a bug that caused email actions such as Delete, Move, Mark as Read, and Archive options to be greyed out for IMAP accounts; and addresses a crash that occurred when saving a message with attachments in the Draft folder. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 12+)