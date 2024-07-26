Mimestream 1.3.7

Share Email



Mimestream has released version 1.3.7 of its Gmail-specific email app with improved snooze prompts like “1 week” and “2 days.” The update speeds up address autocomplete suggestions, adds special support for OmniFocus as a Send Link To destination, fixes a bug that prevented messages opened in standalone windows from being moved, ensures the vacation response editor’s end date updates correctly, addresses an error when responding to invitations when email address case doesn’t match, and resolves an issue with Quick Look sometimes failing for attachments in the compose window. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.3 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)