MoneyWiz 3.0.2

SilverWiz has released MoneyWiz 3.0, a major upgrade to the personal finance manager for macOS and iOS that adds support for cryptocurrencies and Foreign Exchange (forex) accounts, updates the user interface, and brings GDPR compliance. The new MoneyWiz enables you to see an aggregated portfolio for an entire group of investment/forex/crypto accounts, as well as view all transactions from a specific group of non-investment and non-forex/crypto accounts. Version 3.0 also improves syncing performance for SaltEdge online banking accounts, enhances overall sync and search performance, and fixes OFX import issues. Plus, it brings several improvements and bug fixes to the iOS app and improves the Apple Watch app by removing the limit of displaying only the first nine categories when creating a transaction.

Shortly after the release of 3.0, SilverWiz issued version 3.0.1 to address an issue with the macOS sidebar not properly refreshing account balances, fix a bug that prevented you from duplicating a transfer created in an older version, and resolve an issue that inserted an incorrect amount after converting to transfer. The company then pushed out version 3.0.2 for exclusive distribution on the Setapp subscription service (see Setapp At 5 Months: 10,000 Users and Better App Discovery, 29 June 2017), enabling the use of MoneyWiz 3 on all supported platforms (macOS and iOS, plus Windows and Android).

MoneyWiz is available as a free download for both macOS and iOS, and it can be used for free on both platforms with unlimited accounts, budgets, bills, and transactions. However, the free version displays ads and does not support online banking or the MoneyWiz SYNCbits synchronization service. The subscription-based MoneyWiz 3 Premium removes ads, plus includes syncing across devices and unlimited online banking. It costs $5.99 monthly, or $59.99 annually (which breaks down to $4.99 per month). It’s also available as part of Setapp and can be downloaded via the Mac App Store. ($59.99 annual subscription, 31.0 MB, release notes for versions 3.0, 3.0.1 and 3.0.2, macOS 10.8+)