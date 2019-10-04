Share Facebook

Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Express 4.0, a major update to the flexible and affordable sibling to Nisus Writer Pro (see this comparison of the two apps) with over 200 new features, fixes, and enhancements. The palette system has been redesigned to improve their look, feel, and behavior (and palettes can now float freely in a separate window instead of being relegated to a drawer), the Draft View’s full-screen mode is improved with an auto-displaying options bar featuring the main menu, and typewriter scrolling is added for optionally keeping the selection a specified distance down the page while typing.

The release also adds support for cloud sync (iCloud and Dropbox) of nearly all settings; enables editing of footnotes, endnotes, and section notes at the end of Draft View; improves the progress display when creating a PDF or printout; adds word count, character count, and/or paragraph count to the status bar; and brings copy and paste support for multi-part selections. Nisus Writer Express is priced at $26 (a free 15-day trial is available), and upgrades are priced at $20 for those upgrading from any previous version of Express. ($26 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, $20 upgrade, 71.2 MB, release notes, 10.11+)