Nisus Software has issued Nisus Writer Pro 3.0.2 with a lengthy list of changes for the powerful word processor that was upgraded to version 3 in late 2018 (see “Nisus Writer Pro 3.0 Hits New Levels of Word-Processing Power,” 29 October 2018). The release updates the DOC/DOCX file converter to use the LibreOffice code base (to solve some issues with floating text boxes), improves responsiveness when working in files with many or large tables, adds table menu commands to control most aspects of table cell borders and shading, works around an Apple bug that incorrectly flags words as misspelled on macOS 10.14 Mojave, resolves several issues with automatic numbers, adds a new export file format called “Rich Text Format (limited features)” that improves compatibility with InDesign, and fixes a bug that could cause HTML and EPUB exports to produce invalid hyperlinks for footnotes and endnotes.

Nisus Writer Pro 3 is available from the Nisus Web site for $65, and you can upgrade from previous versions for $45. Additionally, an academic version is available for $55. If you purchased Nisus Writer Pro 2 from the Nisus Web site in the last 90 days, you are eligible for a free upgrade to version 3. The app is also available from the Mac App Store, though upgrade pricing is only available if you purchase version 3 from the Nisus Web site (see these instructions). ($65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update from version 3, $45 upgrade, 244 MB, release notes, 10.11+)