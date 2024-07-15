Share Email



Nitro has released Nitro PDF Pro 14.3 with a new home screen that makes it easy to open recent files, create a new file from stationary, or start importing a document from a scanner. The PDF editing app also improves the visibility of export options, showing all Microsoft Office, image, and PDF/A formats in an expanded list under File > Export. The update also ensures adding highlights to secured documents in specific cases now functions as expected, improves the Annotations view in the Sidebar to make it easier to read the listed annotations, and enables business users to customize settings for Knowledge Assistant. ($179.99 new, free update, in Setapp, 561.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)