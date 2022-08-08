Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Nitro PDF Pro and PDF Pro Essentials 13.3

Nitro has released version 13.3 of its PDF editing apps Nitro PDF Pro and Nitro PDF Pro Essentials (formerly PDFpenPro and PDFpen; see “Nitro Acquires PDFpen from Smile,” 12 July 2021) with support for Shortcuts in macOS 12 Monterey. The release also lets you add clear highlights to PDF text (decreasing the risk of bleeding or overlapping colors) and makes full OCR Pages/Documents options available under the Edit menu. ($179.99/129.99 new, free update for Nitro license, in Setapp, 259/212 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Nitro PDF Pro and PDF Pro Essentials 13.3

