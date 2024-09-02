Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

The Omni Group has issued OmniFocus 4.3.3 with improvements and stability fixes for the task management app. The release fixes a bug that could sometimes cause new items to appear to be added above the previously selected outline row instead of below it, improves performance completing items after opening numerous favorited perspectives with specific rule types, cleans up disconnected database transaction files detected on the sync server after one week, restores missing tutorial project languages, corrects the keyboard shortcut for the Edit > Delete menu item, and resolves a crash that could occur creating a new item after performing a search in Forecast. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 31.8 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)

