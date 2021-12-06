Parallels Desktop 17.1.1

Share Facebook

Parallels has issued version 17.1.1 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software, adding an option in the Installation Assistant to make it easier to download and install Windows 11 on an M1-based Mac (but see “LittleBITS: Crab Fit, Insta360 GO 2, myCharge MAG-LOCK, Windows on M1 Macs,” 26 October 2021). The release resolves an issue with an ARM-based Windows 11 virtual machine not having the MS Store app installed, fixes a bug with a virtual machine having no access to the resources available to the Mac via VPN, addresses a missing option in the Use Windows from Boot Camp feature when running macOS 12 Monterey on an Intel-based Mac, and resolves an issue with the manual allocation of CPUs. ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro editions, 318 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)