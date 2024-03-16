Parallels Desktop 19.3

Share Email



Parallels has updated Parallels Desktop for Mac to version 19.3, fixing a bug that prevented the virtualization software from launching on Macs with Apple silicon. The release adds support for Parallels Desktop Pro users and Parallels Desktop for Business administrators to control the direction of copy/paste clipboard sharing between macOS and virtual machines. Parallels 19.3 also fixes a bug that caused Windows to get stuck at booting after a Parallels Tools update, adds support for express installation of Arm versions of Ubuntu Desktop 21 and 22, enables macOS virtual machine parameters to be configured graphically, sets the default virtual disk size to 128 GB, and enables Command-Tab/Space system shortcuts and the Fn key (see “The Hidden Secrets of the Fn Key,” 16 November 2023) to be sent to a macOS virtual machine.

But what Parallels bringeth, it will also taketh away. The release notes list several features that will no longer be supported for all Macs after version 19.3, including Travel Mode, the option to launch a virtual machine when your Mac starts, the 32-bit version of Parallels Tools for Windows and Linux, and the resource usage slider in the virtual machine’s Optimization settings tab. For Macs with Intel processors, the next version of Parallels will also take away the Extended Memory Limit option, Resource Monitor, support for macOS 10.5 to 10.8 virtual machines, support for the Visual Studio plug-in for remote debugging, and network boot for macOS virtual machines. ($99.99 for Standard Edition, $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition, $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, free updates for version 19 licenses, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)