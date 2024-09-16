Parallels Desktop 20.0

Share Email



Parallels has released version 20 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software with support for macOS 15 Sequoia and Windows 11 (Version 24H2). With this update, Parallels gets ready to provide access to the Apple Intelligence Writing Tools in Windows apps, decreases the use of deprecated APIs for content capture that could trigger system alerts, and adds the capability to sign in to an Apple ID in macOS virtual machines on Apple silicon. Windows 11 24H2 support improves express Windows 11 installation on Intel-based Macs and mouse cursor positioning and fixes dynamic resolution to sustain the ability to resize a Windows 11 VM window with automatic resolution adjustments.

The Pro edition of Parallels Desktop 20 (designed more for developers, individual business users, and gamers) introduces the Parallels AI Package, a Linux-based virtual machine designed to allow developers and students to learn and develop machine learning tools. It also adds the ability to control virtual machines using natural language with Microsoft Copilot, adds support for using GitHub Actions to automate the deployment and management of virtual machines, and improves the Parallels Packer plug-in experience for macOS virtual machines running on Apple silicon. The Business edition enables you to control and orchestrate multiple Parallels Desktop hosts and virtual machines using the new Parallels Desktop for DevOps service and improves compatibility with multiple MDM solutions (such as the Microsoft Intune cloud-based endpoint management solution).

You can purchase the standard edition of Parallels Desktop as a $129.99 one-time purchase or a $99.99 annual subscription. Users with a previously purchased perpetual license can upgrade to the Pro edition for a $69.99 subscription. Both the Pro and Business editions are available only via annual subscriptions—$119.99 and $149.99, respectively—though they are on sale for a limited time ($89.99 for Pro and $112.49 for Business). Students and educators can get Parallels Desktop 20 for $69.99 per year with valid school credentials. ($99.99/$129.99 for Standard Edition, $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition, $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, upgrades available, free updates for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)