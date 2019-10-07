PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11.1.1

Share Facebook

Smile has released version 11.1. of its PDFpen and PDFpenPro apps, a small update that resolves a registration issue when upgrading to macOS 10.15 Catalina. In other news, PDFpen for iPad and iPhone has been updated to version 5.1 with support for multitasking on iPadOS (see “Here’s What Sets iPadOS Apart from iOS,” 25 September 2019). With multiple window capability, you can open, read, and reference two different documents simultaneously or view the same document side by side on the same screen. As of version 5.0, PDFpen for iPad and iPhone also supports Dark mode and brings a multitude of stationery styles to choose from to accommodate a variety of PDF annotating needs. For a limited time, PDFpen for iPad and iPhone is available for $4.99 from the App Store. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $30 upgrade, 76.6/124.5 MB, macOS 10.12+)