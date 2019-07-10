Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11.1

Smile has released version 11.1 of its recently upgraded PDFpen and PDFpenPro PDF editing apps (see “New PDFpen 11 Introduces Split View and Font Bar,” 19 May 2019), improving column and table data recognition in documents and improving accuracy for selecting and copying data from a table’s columns or cells. The update also adds an automatic page rotation option to correct scanned documents that contain pages with different text orientations (via Preferences or Edit > Rotate & Deskew Page).

Both editions of PDFpen are available from the Smile Web site (where TidBITS members can receive a 25% discount for new licenses) and the Mac App Store. PDFpen costs $74.95 for new licenses and $30 for those upgrading from previous versions; PDFpenPro costs $124.95 new and $30 for upgrades. Upgrades from PDFpen to PDFpenPro are $50. Smile also offers a free download of Take Control of PDFpen, Michael Cohen’s detailed guide to the apps and their various features. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $30 upgrade, 76.6/124.5 MB, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11.1

