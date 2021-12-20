Share Facebook

Alco Blom has released version 3.0 of Photos Search, which integrates with your Photos library and enables you to search for text and numbers in images. Once Photos Search scans the contents of your Photos library and performs optical character recognition (OCR) on the text found in photos, you can then search for photos that contain specified strings of text (see “Work with Text in Images with TextSniper and Photos Search,” 23 August 2021). Responding to user feedback, the update adds the capability to select specific albums for scanning (File > Show Albums). Available from the Mac App Store, Photos Search 3.0 also comes with a free iOS edition of the app (available on its own for $4.99), which includes a Share extension that lets you extract text from photos in other apps without adding them to your Photos library. ($12.99 new, free update, 466.8 KB, macOS 10.15+)