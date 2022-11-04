Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Photos Search 4.0

Alco Blom has released version 4.0 of Photos Search, which integrates with your Photos library and enables you to search for text in images (see “Work with Text in Images with TextSniper and Photos Search,” 23 August 2021). The update improves recognition capabilities for rotation and handwriting and adds support for new languages (including Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Ukrainian) in macOS 13 Ventura. Purchase of the macOS app also gets you the iOS app for free (requires iOS 13 or later). ($12.99 new, free update, 480.6 KB, macOS 10.15+)

