Houdah Software has released Photos Workbench 1.3 with added compatibility with macOS 15 Sequoia. The organization and management companion utility for Apple’s Photos also fixes a bug that prevented a selection from being restored when switching between albums, resolves issues with reloading photo information upon changes made using Workbench or Photos, and corrects the photo sort order after batch renaming items in an album sorted by modification date. ($29 new, free update, 5.8 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)