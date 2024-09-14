Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Photos Workbench 1.3

Houdah Software has released Photos Workbench 1.3 with added compatibility with macOS 15 Sequoia. The organization and management companion utility for Apple’s Photos also fixes a bug that prevented a selection from being restored when switching between albums, resolves issues with reloading photo information upon changes made using Workbench or Photos, and corrects the photo sort order after batch renaming items in an album sorted by modification date. ($29 new, free update, 5.8 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Photos Workbench 1.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum