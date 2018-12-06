Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has released version 3.8 (aka Phoenix) of its original Pixelmator image editing app, which has now been joined by the more fully featured Pixelmator Pro. Bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave, Pixelmator 3.8 also adds support for SVG fonts (and now includes the Gilbert Color font), adds support for the Continuity Camera feature in Mojave (see “How to Take Photos and Scan Documents with Continuity Camera in Mojave,” 27 September 2018), and uses a dark appearance for system windows in Mojave. The update also fixes a bug that should shift shape layers when files saved in Pixelmator were opened in Pixelmator for iOS, and prevents a crash related to the Quick Selection tool. ($29.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 112 MB, release notes, 10.11+)