The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.4.1 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, a maintenance update that focuses on improving the Pixelmator Pro extension inside Apple photos that was released in version 1.4 (see “Pixelmator Pro 1.4,” 25 July 2019). Pixelmator Pro 1.4.1 now attempts to download an associated Pixelmator Pro file from iCloud Drive before opening, uses the Pictures folder as a second choice if the extension cannot save to iCloud Drive (or offers to save the layered file to a custom location if saving to both iCloud Drive and the Pictures folder fails), and corrects the keyboard shortcuts for changing the visibility of the Tools sidebar. The release also fixes an issue where using the Return key to select a blending mode from the blending mode pop-up menu would not work, resolves an issue where dragging and dropping hidden layers to the Finder would export empty images, and ensures that layers created using the Cut and Paste commands are positioned correctly. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 182.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)