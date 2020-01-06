Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.5.5 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app with the new ML Super Resolution feature, which makes it possible to increase the resolution of images while keeping sharp and detailed, just like in the movies. Using machine learning techniques, the feature increases the resolution of images (photos, illustrations, paintings, and designs) while preserving textures, edges, and other details. You can find ML Super Resolution in the Image menu, as an algorithm in Image Size, and as an algorithm in the Transform tool.

Pixelmator Pro 1.5.5 also improves ML Denoise with more accurate noise analysis and removal, tweaks the Image Size dialog so changing the Resolution value changes the pixel size of an image under all circumstances, ensures the Style tool’s Show Original button works as expected, resolves a hang when duplicating a selected part of a layer with applied nondestructive effects, and adds Help buttons to the Image Size and Color Depth dialogs. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 187 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)