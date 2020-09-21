Share Facebook

The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.8 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, nicknamed Lynx, bringing support for AppleScript with an extensive and full-featured scripting dictionary created in collaboration with automation guru Sal Soghoian (see “Sal Soghoian’s Automation Legacy,” 7 June 2018). You can now write scripts using over 60 application-specific commands together with all the standard AppleScript terms, as well as take advantage of automation-specific commands like detect face, detect QR code, and replace text.

Pixelmator Pro 1.8 also now enhances the Repair and Clone tools to work non-destructively with RAW layers; enables you to reset all changes made to RAW layers with the Transform, Repair, and Clone tools; improves responsiveness and brushstroke start-up in the Repair tool; enables you to disable the two-finger canvas rotation gesture; fixes a bug that prevented editing text inside path text layers; and ensures scrollbars work correctly when drawing shapes with the Pen tool. Normally priced $39.99, Pixelmator Pro is currently on sale for $27.99. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 200 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)