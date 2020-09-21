Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator Pro 1.8

The Pixelmator Team has issued version 1.8 of its Pixelmator Pro image editing app, nicknamed Lynx, bringing support for AppleScript with an extensive and full-featured scripting dictionary created in collaboration with automation guru Sal Soghoian (see “Sal Soghoian’s Automation Legacy,” 7 June 2018). You can now write scripts using over 60 application-specific commands together with all the standard AppleScript terms, as well as take advantage of automation-specific commands like detect face, detect QR code, and replace text.

Pixelmator Pro 1.8 also now enhances the Repair and Clone tools to work non-destructively with RAW layers; enables you to reset all changes made to RAW layers with the Transform, Repair, and Clone tools; improves responsiveness and brushstroke start-up in the Repair tool; enables you to disable the two-finger canvas rotation gesture; fixes a bug that prevented editing text inside path text layers; and ensures scrollbars work correctly when drawing shapes with the Pen tool. Normally priced $39.99, Pixelmator Pro is currently on sale for $27.99. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 200 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

