Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 2.0.3, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the image editing app. The update adds support for Apple ProRAW photos (see “Apple Releases Apple Fitness+, macOS 11.1 Big Sur, iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3,” 14 December 2020), enables recovery of much more detail in the shadows and highlights of photos, adds three new effects to the Effects tool (Gradient Map, Displacement Map, and High Pass), adds support for exporting WebP images via the Export for Web tool, displays the full range of Hue slider in the Selective Color adjustment by default, and ensures that drawing paths with the Pen tools correctly snap into place. Normally priced at $39.99, Pixelmator Pro is on sale for $19.99 through the holiday season. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 217 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)