Agen Schmitz

Pixelmator Pro 3.2.3

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.2.3, introducing the machine learning-powered Deband feature for removing color banding and compression artifacts in images. You’ll get the best debanding results in images with 16-bit color depth, and the Pixelmator Team recommends converting 8-bit images to 16-bit before debanding (Image > Color Depth > 16 Bits/Channel). The Deband feature also supports using AppleScript for automatic color banding removal.

The image (and now video) editor also adds holiday and year-in-review templates for creating cards, posters, social media posts, and stories; deletes the “ML” from the names of the machine learning-powered features Denoise, Super Resolution, and Match Colors; fixes a bug that prevented SVG files downloaded from the Internet from opening; and resolves an issue that caused videos with a non-square pixel aspect ratio to appear stretched. Pixelmator Pro is discounted by 50% to $19.99 for a limited time. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 550 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

