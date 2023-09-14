Share Email



After adding video editing capabilities to its image editor (see “Pixelmator Pro 3.2.2,” 9 December 2022), the Pixelmator Team has now released Pixelmator Pro 3.4 (nicknamed Camelot) with PDF editing support. The update’s revamped PDF engine enables you to select and open individual pages from multi-page PDF documents; edit PDFs created with Safari, Pages, and other iWork apps; and convert multiple files to PDF using the updated Convert Image/Video action in the Shortcuts app. Pixelmator Pro can also import vector PDFs with shape and image elements as layers (requires macOS 12 Monterey or later) and use Shortcuts to convert files to vector PDFs or merge all layers using the new Preserve layers setting. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 633.3 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)