The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.6.5 with extended RAW image support. You can now open and edit RAW images from more than 20 new camera models, including the Nikon Z 6 III, Olympus E-M1 Mark II, and the newly released Fujifilm X-T50 cameras. The release also adds support for RAW files from Sony A6700 cameras in macOS 14 Sonoma and older macOS versions; adds support for uncompressed, compressed, and lossless compressed L-size RAW files from the Sony 7CR and Sony A9 III cameras; and enables opening and editing of RAW files from GoPro HERO10 and Panasonic DC-G100D cameras. Plus, Pixelmator Pro 3.6.5 improves the speed of exporting JPEG images via Export for Web by up to 50% on Macs with Apple silicon. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 668.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)